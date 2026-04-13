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Power Progress - April 2026

13 April 2026

Industry News Roundup: Epiroc, Isuzu Motors, MurCal, Scythe Robotics and ASI, Yanmar Power

Bobcat: Exec shares technology roadmap

KGP Powertrain Intelligence: Why has China seen strong 2025 demand for BEV HDTs?

Secondmind: On advanced engine tech validation

ConExpo-Con/Agg: Top 10 photos

ConExpo-Con/Agg: Truck OEMs woo contractors with new work trucks tech validation

Cummins: Made for high torque

Neste: Changing powering transportation with renewable diesel

VMAC: Highlights jobsite power options

Innovations in Power Generation

Top Dead Center: Nothing is clear about emissions

Trendlines: Markets turn the corner

Street Smarts: Daimler announces 2027 Cummins engine options

Component Corner

EGSA Update: Powering knowledge with EGSA Power Schools

AEM: Tractors, combine sales show mixed results

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