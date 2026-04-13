Power Progress - April 2026
13 April 2026
Industry News Roundup: Epiroc, Isuzu Motors, MurCal, Scythe Robotics and ASI, Yanmar Power
Bobcat: Exec shares technology roadmap
KGP Powertrain Intelligence: Why has China seen strong 2025 demand for BEV HDTs?
Secondmind: On advanced engine tech validation
ConExpo-Con/Agg: Top 10 photos
ConExpo-Con/Agg: Truck OEMs woo contractors with new work trucks tech validation
Cummins: Made for high torque
Neste: Changing powering transportation with renewable diesel
VMAC: Highlights jobsite power options
Innovations in Power Generation
Top Dead Center: Nothing is clear about emissions
Trendlines: Markets turn the corner
Street Smarts: Daimler announces 2027 Cummins engine options
Component Corner
EGSA Update: Powering knowledge with EGSA Power Schools
AEM: Tractors, combine sales show mixed results
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