Power Progress - February 2026
12 February 2026
Industry News Roundup: Bosch Rexroth, DAF Trucks, Eaton, Mack Trucks, Skyjack and United Rentals
Danfoss Power Solutions: New power future
Camozzi: Electrical progress
EAO: Helps OEMs redefine HMI
ABCG AB: Great technology, wrong model
John Deere: Goes ‘all in’ on excavators
Trackunit: The edge and why it matters
Huber Corp.: Powers into hydro excavation
OTR Engineered Solutions: New tool changes the game in tire design
CK Power, 2G Energy: Jointly debut 530-kWe generator
Top Dead Center: Riding the power wave
Trendlines: Farm woes
Street Smarts: Autonomous trucking shifts into high gear
Equipment Yard: Caterpillar, Ditch Witch, HD Hyundai, John Deere
Component Corner: COVI Electric, Eaton
AEM: Educational opportunities during ConExpo-Con/Agg
Global Power System News: Deutz, Otto Zimmermann, ZF
If you are having difficulty viewing the web version, please click to view the issue here
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.