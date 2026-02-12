Responsive Image Banner

Power Progress - February 2026

12 February 2026

Industry News Roundup: Bosch Rexroth, DAF Trucks, Eaton, Mack Trucks, Skyjack and United Rentals

Danfoss Power Solutions: New power future

Camozzi: Electrical progress

EAO: Helps OEMs redefine HMI

ABCG AB: Great technology, wrong model

John Deere: Goes ‘all in’ on excavators

Trackunit: The edge and why it matters

Huber Corp.: Powers into hydro excavation

OTR Engineered Solutions: New tool changes the game in tire design

CK Power, 2G Energy: Jointly debut 530-kWe generator

Top Dead Center: Riding the power wave

Trendlines: Farm woes

Street Smarts: Autonomous trucking shifts into high gear

Equipment Yard: Caterpillar, Ditch Witch, HD Hyundai, John Deere

Component Corner: COVI Electric, Eaton

AEM: Educational opportunities during ConExpo-Con/Agg

Global Power System News: Deutz, Otto Zimmermann, ZF

