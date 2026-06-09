Power Progress - June 2026
09 June 2026
47th annual Engine Yearbook
Rehlko: Focuses on flexible alternatives
Kawasaki: Is construction ready for flex-fuel engines?
Cummins: Continues to take action
Top Dead Center: High fuel costs don’t portend diesel’s demise
Trendlines: Electrification and the conflict effect
Street Smarts: Volvo, Mack detail new EPA 2027 diesel truck engines
EGSA Update
AEM: U.S., Canada combine sales increase
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