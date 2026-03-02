Responsive Image Banner

Power Progress - March 2026

02 March 2026

Industry News Roundup: Caterpillar, Daimler Truck, DLG, Donaldson, Hitachi, Komatsu, Pi Innovo, Scania USA

JLG: Stacking the tech to make construction easier

Volvo Penta: Ventures into spark ignition

Volvo Penta and Wajax: For a long, happy life underground

FPT Industrial: Takes modular approach to growth

NAF: A lot more power to the ground

Electric motors: Rare earth magnet alternatives

Engine emissions: New emissions standards

Top Dead Center: Partnering to advance power generation

Trendlines: Big wheels keep on turning

Street Smarts: Pre-SCR and proven tech power Detroit’s Gen 6 diesel engines

Component Corner: ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 Preview: A few of the new products

EGSA Update: Spring 2026 Conference

AEM: Sales of combines increase in January

Vermeer highlights vac truck, surface miner
Company is showing two new vacuum truck and new surface miner models at ConExpo
Case re-enters heavy graders market with Bell agreement
Three large graders will be available exclusively in US and Canada from Case Construction
VIA Technologies debuts AI-powered reversing solution
Combines people detection with predictive Time-To-Collision logic
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
