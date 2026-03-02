Power Progress - March 2026
02 March 2026
Industry News Roundup: Caterpillar, Daimler Truck, DLG, Donaldson, Hitachi, Komatsu, Pi Innovo, Scania USA
JLG: Stacking the tech to make construction easier
Volvo Penta: Ventures into spark ignition
Volvo Penta and Wajax: For a long, happy life underground
FPT Industrial: Takes modular approach to growth
NAF: A lot more power to the ground
Electric motors: Rare earth magnet alternatives
Engine emissions: New emissions standards
Top Dead Center: Partnering to advance power generation
Trendlines: Big wheels keep on turning
Street Smarts: Pre-SCR and proven tech power Detroit’s Gen 6 diesel engines
Component Corner: ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 Preview: A few of the new products
EGSA Update: Spring 2026 Conference
AEM: Sales of combines increase in January
