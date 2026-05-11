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Power Progress - May 2026

11 May 2026

Industry News Roundup: Kubota North America, Volvo CE

HydraForce: Seeks to build solutions ecosystem

Caterpillar: State of the art

Origin Engines: Provides engines for a purpose

EGSA: Microgrids and EGSA

Tracks and Tires: Overcoming what lies underfoot

GACW: Reinventing the wheel

ConExpo-Con/Agg: Some of the latest components on display during AEM’s big event

Top Dead Center: Electrifying a step at a time

Street Smarts: Behind the wheel of the new Volvo VNR

Equipment Yard: Epiroc, Liebherr, Komatsu, Sandvik

AEM: Combine sales decline in March

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Latest News
Cat’s new D8 XE shows company’s latest technology
Caterpillar’s new electric drive D8 XE dozer gets electric drive powertrain
Street Smarts: Behind the wheel of the new Volvo VNR
VNR is redesigned with an emphasis on productivity, maneuverability, driver comfort and safety
Michelin’s next evolution in earthmover tires
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NEW ARTICLE

The future of off-highway power is about integration, not just innovation

Richard Hemmings, Perkins' new VP and GM, shares his perspective on why integration is becoming central to modern powertrain strategy.

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