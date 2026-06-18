Power Sourcing Guide 2026 - 2027
18 June 2026
INDEX TO MANUFACTURERS’ SECTIONS & PRODUCTS
PRODUCT DIRECTORY & BUYER’S GUIDE
EMISSIONS
ENGINES
GAS TURBINES
POWER GENERATION
ENGINE SYSTEMS
MOBILE HYDRAULICS
POWER TRANSMISSION
FUEL INJECTION
CONTROLS
MANUFACTURERS’ DISTRIBUTION GUIDE
DIRECTORY OF ADVERTISERS
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
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