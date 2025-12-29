Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

2025 Review: A Power Progress Year in Photos

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

29 December 2025

January

The year started with a drive to Cannock, Staffordshire to speak with Perkins and Caterpillar dealer group DiPerk about the impact of electric machines on the business.

February

A visit to the Design Museum in London to find out more about what Perkins would be showing at the upcoming Bauma trade fair in Munich.

Also in February, the first visit to Munich to attend the Bauma Preview event at Messe Munich. This is an opportunity for exhibitors to share details with the trade press about what will be on display at the mega construction equipment fair.

April

As expected, Bauma proved to be an exceptional event, with some fantastic (and massive) equipment on display.

If you like a beer, no trip to Munich is complete without a visit to the Hofbrauhaus.

May

An invite from Caterpillar to see the company’s development site in Malaga, Spain and get more details about upcoming power solutions.

The visit to Malaga included dinner at the Automobile and Fashion Museum. Well worth checking out if you’re in the area.

June

A quick visit to Reggio Emilia, Italy for the filming of an interview with Eric Fontaine, president of Engines at Rehlko.

July

The following month saw another visit to Italy, this time to report on development and production of electric drive components in Turin by FPT Industrial, part of the Iveco Group.

October

A ride on the Eurostar to Brussels, Belgium for a visit to Busworld.

No trip to Belgium is complete without a dish of moules and frites.

Also in October, a drive to Warwick, UK for a visit to Dennis Eagle for the opening of the company’s new training centre. The tour offered interesting insights into production of refuse trucks.

November

A last visit for the year to Germany and Agritechnica, the world’s largest agricultural machine and power show. MAN Truck & Bus took the opportunity to display its TGS 18.540 4x4. This is the vehicle you need should Armageddon come to pass.

(Photos: Power Progress)

Perkins Caterpillar DiPerk mega construction equipment fair training centre trade press Bauma Agritechnica Eric Fontaine electric machines power solutions Munich Italy
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Perkins appoints distributor in Democratic Republic of Congo
Katanga Engineering SAS appointed as distributor for the region
OTR’s new tool changes the game in tire design
TreadIQ AI-based engineering tool substantially accelerates the tire design process
Emiliana Serbatoi opens US and Indian subsidiaries
Italian fuel tank specialist adds sales and logistics centres in both countries as part of expansion plan
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download