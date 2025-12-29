2025 Review: A Power Progress Year in Photos

January

The year started with a drive to Cannock, Staffordshire to speak with Perkins and Caterpillar dealer group DiPerk about the impact of electric machines on the business.

February

A visit to the Design Museum in London to find out more about what Perkins would be showing at the upcoming Bauma trade fair in Munich.

Also in February, the first visit to Munich to attend the Bauma Preview event at Messe Munich. This is an opportunity for exhibitors to share details with the trade press about what will be on display at the mega construction equipment fair.

April

As expected, Bauma proved to be an exceptional event, with some fantastic (and massive) equipment on display.

If you like a beer, no trip to Munich is complete without a visit to the Hofbrauhaus.

May

An invite from Caterpillar to see the company’s development site in Malaga, Spain and get more details about upcoming power solutions.

The visit to Malaga included dinner at the Automobile and Fashion Museum. Well worth checking out if you’re in the area.

June

A quick visit to Reggio Emilia, Italy for the filming of an interview with Eric Fontaine, president of Engines at Rehlko.

July

The following month saw another visit to Italy, this time to report on development and production of electric drive components in Turin by FPT Industrial, part of the Iveco Group.

October

A ride on the Eurostar to Brussels, Belgium for a visit to Busworld.

No trip to Belgium is complete without a dish of moules and frites.

Also in October, a drive to Warwick, UK for a visit to Dennis Eagle for the opening of the company’s new training centre. The tour offered interesting insights into production of refuse trucks.

November

A last visit for the year to Germany and Agritechnica, the world’s largest agricultural machine and power show. MAN Truck & Bus took the opportunity to display its TGS 18.540 4x4. This is the vehicle you need should Armageddon come to pass.

(Photos: Power Progress)