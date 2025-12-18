2025 Review: Top 10 Engine articles on Power Progress

The most-read articles covering engines on the Power Progress site reflected a continuing reliance on diesel power, but with updated models offering both reduced fuel consumption and still lower emissions.

Together with these, a series of OEMs presented engine models using a range of new fuels, including hydrogen and ammonia. How these will perform in the market (if they make it to market) will be covered by Power Progress in 2026.

1.

JCB receives type approval from 11 licensing authorities for H2 ICE

JCB chairman Lord Bamford receives official certification allowing sale of H2 ICEs (Photo: JCB)

Having invested about £100 million in development of its hydrogen internal combustion engine, JCB secured permission from a series of licensing authorities to use its new H2-fuel model in various machines.

2.

Lister Petter returns to the power market

In January, Power Progress published an article based on an interview with Lister Petter’s Simon Lee, Business Development Director, about the return of the famous brand to the power market.

3.

John Deere unveils new marine engines

In January, John Deere presented the Next Generation JD14 and JD18 marine engines, offering improved performance in combination with better fuel efficiency.

4.

Cummins introduces HELM 10-liter platform

Cummins has now introduced a series of engines under its HELM program, which includes the X10 covered in this article. The engine is billed as delivering heavy-duty power in a midsize package.

5.

Rolls-Royce increases U.S. manufacturing in S.C.

In mid-2025, Rolls-Royce announced that it was to make a major investment at its plant in Aikin, South Carolina with the plan of increasing output of its Mtu Series 4000 engine in response to demand for standalone gen sets.

6.

Caterpillar shows new C13D flexible fuel engine at Bauma

Cat C13D engine (Photo: Caterpillar)

This story covers the unveiling of the new C13D engine from Caterpillar Industrial Power Systems at the Bauma trade fair in Munich, Germany. The power-dense model replaced a series of existing engines offered for off-highway machines.

7.

LiquidPiston CEO on rotary engines

Instead of a written article, this podcast featured an interview with Alec Shkolnik, CEO and co-founder of LiquidPiston, which had developed a new rotary engine.

8.

Liebherr to show ammonia engine at Bauma

While diesel still reigns in the off-highway space, a series of OEMs have presented models capable of using a range of fuel types, including this concept from Liebherr which uses ammonia to drive the cylinders. The concept was shown at Bauma in Munich Germany.

9.

Cummins B7.2 medium-duty truck engine debuts

In another unveiling by Cummins, the engine OEM presented its B7.2 engine, intended for a range of on-highway vehicles. The engine was unveiled at the NTEA Work Truck Week in Indianapolis, Indiana.

10.

New engines coming from Zenith Power Products

A 1.6 L engine on the Zenith assembly line in Tomahawk, Wisconsin (Photo: Power Progress)

The last of this top 10 list featuring new engine technologies in 2025 covers Zenith Power and plans to expand the range of gaseous-fuel engine models produced by the company.