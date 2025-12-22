Responsive Image Banner

2025 Review: Top 5 Commercial Vehicle articles on Power Progress

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

22 December 2025

There have been some considerable changes to the commercial vehicle market over the past few years. Most important, though, are the introduction of new fuel types and drive technologies intended to support reduced- and zero-emission transport.

From hydrogen (fuel cell and internal combustion) to HVO, through to pure electric heavy goods vehicles, there are a series of new choices. But barriers remain to adoption, including high cost and lack of fuel availability. Yet hub-to-hub operations still lend themselves to early adoption, which could see more ‘new energy’ vehicles on our roads.

1.

Tata Motors to buy Iveco Group

The most-read article on the Power Progress site for 2025 covering commercial vehicles covered the announcement that Iveco Group would be purchased by India’s Tata Motors. The deal, valued at approx. €3.8 billion, was billed as creating a ‘global player in commercial vehicles’.

2.

Daimler Truck’s Andreas Gorbach says more support needed for zero-emission rollout

Andreas Gorbach, Daimler Truck Andreas Gorbach, Daimler Truck

Rather than a specific model or variant, an article published in February covered how supply of low-carbon fuels was not keeping pace with vehicle development, which could result in OEMs receiving fines for non-compliance with EU regulations despite having brought the required tech to market.

3.

Daimler Truck postpones production of GenH2 hydrogen trucks

Daimler hydrogen fuel cell truck testing in the Alps Daimler hydrogen fuel cell truck testing in the Alps (Photo: Daimler Truck)

In July, we reported that Daimler Truck was to postpone production of its GenH2 hydrogen fuel cell model due to factors including energy prices and regulatory requirements.

4.

Scania Group sales revenue dips 10% in Q2 2025

This article, published in July, covered the sales decline at Scania over the first six months of the year. The drop was drive in part by sales declines, but also currency fluctuations and investment in the company’s location in Rugao, China.

5.

Kenworth to stop production of several Class 8 models

Production of the Kenworth W900L was ended Production of the Kenworth W900L was brought to an end (Photo: Kenworth)

In March, Kenworth reported that it was to end production of various Class 8 heavy-duty trucks. Reasons for the decision included ‘evolving emissions regulations’, together with component constraints.

Daimler Truck Tata Motors Iveco Group commercial vehicle market reduced- and zero-emission transport new fuel types Andreas Gorbach GenH2 hydrogen fuel cell model Kenworth W900L China India
