2025 Review: Top 5 Gen Set articles on Power Progress

Generator sets are one of the key coverage areas for Power Progress. Over 2025, a series of underlying trends became apparent across the gen set market, including the improved power density of new engines that offered more horsepower from a smaller footprint.

Another trend was the route to emissions reduction following a path other than diesel, with many new gen sets using engines capable of using hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and gaseous fuels.

1.

Caterpillar launches 1.5-MW diesel gen-set

Engine power density is continuing to improve, as demonstrated by the introduction of the new D1500 gen set using a ‘compact’ 32-liter Cat C32B V12 engine, which can deliver up to 1.5 MW of standby power.

2.

Cummins introduces S17 Centum gen set

In July, Cummins added the S17 to its Centum Series of gen sets. Using a new 17-liter engine, the model can use HVO to help reduce related emissions.

3.

Caterpillar G3520K Gas Gen-set Targets Evolving Energy Needs

Cat G3520K 20-cylinder natural gas generator set (Photo: Caterpillar)

In this video, published in September, Eliza Squire of Caterpillar’s Large Electric Power Division shared more details about the company’s new G3520K 20-cylinder gen set, another model which while obviously large, offers a higher power density than the version it replaces.

4.

Caterpillar launches 3.1-MW Fast Response gen-set

In another article covering Caterpillar gen sets, we looked at the G3520 Fast Response, capable of delivering 3.1 MW peak power. This model further supports participation in demand an energy response programs that deliver energy to the grid.

5.

Rolls-Royce introduces 50 Hz mtu Series 1600 gen set

Rolls-Royce Series 1600 gen set (Photo: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

In February, we reported that Rolls-Royce was introduce an upgraded version of its Mtu Series 1600 gen set, which uses the 12V1600 Gx1 engine.