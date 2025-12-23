Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

2025 Review: Top 5 Gen Set articles on Power Progress

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

23 December 2025

Generator sets are one of the key coverage areas for Power Progress. Over 2025, a series of underlying trends became apparent across the gen set market, including the improved power density of new engines that offered more horsepower from a smaller footprint.

Another trend was the route to emissions reduction following a path other than diesel, with many new gen sets using engines capable of using hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and gaseous fuels.

1.

Caterpillar launches 1.5-MW diesel gen-set

Engine power density is continuing to improve, as demonstrated by the introduction of the new D1500 gen set using a ‘compact’ 32-liter Cat C32B V12 engine, which can deliver up to 1.5 MW of standby power.

2.

Cummins introduces S17 Centum gen set

In July, Cummins added the S17 to its Centum Series of gen sets. Using a new 17-liter engine, the model can use HVO to help reduce related emissions.

3.

Caterpillar G3520K Gas Gen-set Targets Evolving Energy Needs

Cat G3520K 20-cylinder natural gas generator set Cat G3520K 20-cylinder natural gas generator set (Photo: Caterpillar)

In this video, published in September, Eliza Squire of Caterpillar’s Large Electric Power Division shared more details about the company’s new G3520K 20-cylinder gen set, another model which while obviously large, offers a higher power density than the version it replaces.

4.

Caterpillar launches 3.1-MW Fast Response gen-set

In another article covering Caterpillar gen sets, we looked at the G3520 Fast Response, capable of delivering 3.1 MW peak power. This model further supports participation in demand an energy response programs that deliver energy to the grid.

5.

Rolls-Royce introduces 50 Hz mtu Series 1600 gen set

Rolls-Royce Series 1600 gen set Rolls-Royce Series 1600 gen set (Photo: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

In February, we reported that Rolls-Royce was introduce an upgraded version of its Mtu Series 1600 gen set, which uses the 12V1600 Gx1 engine.

Caterpillar Rolls-Royce Cummins Generator sets gen set market power density Eliza Squire Cat G3520K 20-cylinder natural gas generator set G3520 Fast Response
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Cummins to invest $50M in UK engine facility
Investment is aimed at increasing manufacturing capacity for gen-sets and high-horsepower engines
UK upholds excavator anti-dumping decision after Liugong and Cat complain
UK trade body the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has upheld its final decision to impost anti-dumping duties on some Chinese excavators
Rise Robotics takes fluid out of the motion equation
Rise Robotics seeks to disrupt the fluid power status quo with its Beltdraulic solution
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download