In the off-highway industry, where power and reliability are paramount, equipment owners are increasingly turning to remanufactured parts to avoid downtime. Remanufacturing is a comprehensive industrial process that returns a worn-down or failed part to like-new quality. Manufacturers like John Deere leverage remanufactured parts as a cost-effective repair solution over the lifetime of a piece of equipment. Reman parts, often overlooked in favor of brand-new components, offer a host of benefits.

Cost Savings

One of the most apparent benefits of remanufactured parts is the cost savings they offer. Remanufactured parts typically come at a lower cost than brand-new components. John Deere Reman parts can offer savings of up to 30% compared to new components. Additionally, remanufactured parts carry warranties and quality assurances, providing peace of mind without the bigger price tag that comes with brand-new.

Quality and Reliability

Contrary to common misconceptions, remanufactured parts do not compromise on quality or reliability. In fact, reputable remanufacturers adhere to stringent quality control processes, ensuring that each component meets or exceeds original equipment manufacturer specifications. All John Deere Reman parts and components are inspected and go through the same performance tests as brand-new parts. Customers who opt for John Deere Reman products can run their equipment with confidence knowing that these parts deliver the same quality and performance as new parts. John Deere Reman parts are backed by a 12-month, unlimited-hour parts warranty, including labor if installed by an authorized John Deere distributor or dealer. Some specific components like starters and alternators qualify for a 24-month, unlimited-hour parts warranty. See your John Deere dealer for specific details.

Availability and Accessibility

The wide availability of remanufactured parts contributes significantly to minimizing downtime for customers. Easier access to parts translates to shorter lead times, faster repairs, and improved operational efficiency, allowing customers to keep their equipment up and running with minimal disruptions.

Contribution to Circular Economy

Remanufactured parts play a pivotal role in fostering a circular economy, where resources are used and reused in a closed-loop system. By extending the lifespan of parts, remanufacturing reduces the need for raw materials and mitigates the environmental impacts associated with disposal. This shift toward a circular economy promotes recyclability and waste reduction.

Beyond the financial savings, remanufactured parts offer quality assurance and operational efficiency that help keep equipment up and running. John Deere offers a wide range of remanufactured components including engines, engine components, hydraulics, starters, alternators, drivetrain components, and electronics components. Learn more about how you can take advantage of remanufactured parts from John Deere.