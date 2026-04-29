ABB offers new permanent magnet motor series

ABB has announced the global launch of its next-generation series of permanent magnet (PM) motors with water-jacket cooling. The compact motor series is designed for operation with ABB frequency converter drives, which the company said enables optimized system configurations and flexible integration into modern electrification architectures.

ABB next-generation permanent magnet motors with water-jacket cooling. (Source: ABB)

Permanent magnet motors are increasingly recognized as a core technology for next generation vessels, said ABB, enabling higher efficiency, reduced noise and improved maneuverability, especially for tugboats, offshore support vessels, ferries and hybrid ships. PM motors are also suited for other industrial variable-speed drive applications, including both geared and direct-drive configurations.

The compact motor series is currently offered in frame sizes 500 and 710, with power ratings up to 5 MW. Larger frame sizes are feasible and can be supported, allowing the platform to scale with future application and industry requirements. Vertical or horizontal mounting options are available.

According to the company, the PM motor delivers efficiency up to 98%, enhanced torque density and substantially reduced losses across the full operating range, resulting in lower energy consumption, reduced fuel or battery use and reduced CO2 emissions over the equipment’s lifecycle.

The water-jacket cooling system and optimized mechanical structure allow for optimized thermal performance without requiring external fan units or top coolers, allowing for up to a 60% reduction in mounting volume, 30% to 40% lower vertical height and 5% to 15% lower weight compared with conventional alternatives, ABB stated. This offers advantages for L-drive azimuth thrusters, electric tugboats, offshore support vessels and other space-constrained applications.

Other features include a fully enclosed rotor design, advanced magnet protection and PM module technology to prevent corrosion and withstand demanding environments. A uniform inner loop cooling architecture improves temperature stability around magnet modules and coil ends, enhancing demagnetization resistance and long-term reliability.