Acquisitions expand ZAPI GROUP charging, energy storage portfolio

ZAPI GROUP, an Italy-based global electrification specialist, announced it has acquired SMPC Technologies (SMPC), a Canadian supplier of power electronics, as well as Stercom Power Solutions, a provider of intelligent charging and energy storage systems based in Germany. Both acquisitions expand ZAPI GROUP’s charging solutions portfolio and deepen its technical capabilities.

SMPC chargers and DC-DC converters will join ZAPI GROUP’s charging solutions, enhancing its ability to deliver next-generation on-board and off-board charging solutions to meet the growing global demand for efficient, scalable electric vehicle and equipment infrastructure.

“SMPC Technologies has developed outstanding modular power conversion platforms that align perfectly with our long-term vision for growth,” said Giannino Zanichelli, founder and owner of ZAPI GROUP. “Their technical depth, combined with our global brand, customer relationships and go-to-market capabilities, creates a powerful platform for accelerating our impact.”

SMPC will be integrated into Delta-Q Technologies, a ZAPI GROUP company based in Burnaby, Canada, to leverage geographic proximity and complementary expertise, which the company said will increase collaboration, efficiency and speed to market.

The acquisition of Stercom Power Solutions is intended to enhance ZAPI GROUP’s charging solutions portfolio and technical capabilities while extending its market reach in key growth sectors such as high-voltage on-board charging and energy storage systems.

“This acquisition strengthens ZAPI GROUP’s ability to deliver next-generation charging solutions as demand accelerates for advanced technologies in electric drive applications,” Zanichelli stated. “The addition of this company’s innovative product portfolio and talented team will help drive continued growth and market leadership.”

To facilitate a seamless integration for Stercom Power Solutions, it will continue to operate as an independent entity in Bavaria, Germany, closely aligned with the rest of the ZAPI GROUP companies.