ACT Expo sessions approved for professional development

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

02 February 2026

ACT Expo 2026, the largest fleet technology event in North America taking place May 4-7, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev., will host more than 25 sessions that are now approved by the NAFA Fleet Management Association for Continuing Professional Education (CPE) hours applicable toward Certified Automotive Fleet Manager (CAFM) recertification. Approval for NAFA CAFM certification hours means fleet professionals will be able to apply what they learn in sessions directly toward recertification requirements.

ACT Expo 2026 sessions and workshops approved for NAFA CAFM credits and GBCI General Continuing Education More than 25 sessions and 10 workshops at ACT Expo 2026 are approved for NAFA CAFM credits and GBCI General Continuing Education. (Photo: ACT Expo)

According to ACT Expo, the conference program is structured to support operational decision-making across the full range of technologies fleets are evaluating today. Sessions are intended to reflect how fleets weigh tradeoffs across performance, cost and risk as part of broader operational and capital planning.

Peer-led educational sessions will focus on the issues shaping near- and mid-term fleet strategy, including:

  • EPA 2027 emissions requirements and next-generation engine platforms
  • Fuel efficiency and reliability improvements across advanced powertrains
  • Safety technologies that reduce risk and protect uptime
  • Digital solutions that improve asset visibility and drive operational efficiency
  • A balanced view of diesel, natural gas, propane, battery-electric and hydrogen solutions

In addition, Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) has confirmed that 10 workshops at ACT Expo meet its criteria for General Continuing Education hours, which may be applied toward the general education requirements across GBCI certification programs, including LEED, SITES, EDGE and others. These in-depth sessions are designed for fleet leaders seeking deeper technical and operational insight into emerging technologies.

Across the program, the workshops focus on practical applications of artificial intelligence and software-defined vehicles, automation and advanced safety systems, EV charging strategies and grid integration, alternative fuel pathways, cleaner combustion and vehicle efficiency and market dynamics shaping fleet investment decisions. Sessions emphasize real-world deployment lessons, performance tradeoffs, and decision frameworks fleets can apply immediately.

“As long-term fleet decisions become increasingly more complex from a technology and ROI perspective, fleets are looking for education they can trust — and time is often their scarcest resource,” said Erik Neandross, president of TRC’s Clean Transportation Solutions team and organizer of ACT Expo. “Aligning ACT Expo workshops with recognized continuing education standards allows fleets to earn CE credits while engaging with practical, real-world case studies that support smarter decisions.”

The full list of approved sessions, workshop details, and applicable credit hours is available at https://actexpo.com/agenda by using the Continuing Education filter. Registration for ACT Expo 2026 is open at https://www.actexpo.com, with Value Rates available through February 6, 2026.

