Advance introduces new concrete mixer

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

14 January 2026

Latest truck to debut at World of Concrete 2026.

(Photo: Terex)

Advance will debut its new FDCB500 concrete mixer at World of Concrete 2026 (booth C5176). Engineered for ready-mix producers who need to boost capacity without expensive plant modifications, the company said the FDCB500 integrates with existing batching systems. The new truck is part of the company’s Charger Series, designed specifically for residential or large inner city jobs.

“The FDCB500 is the result of listening to what our customers need,” said David Grabner, general manager at Advance. “Ready-mix producers want to upgrade their capabilities without disrupting their operations or their budgets. The FDCB500 does exactly that — it’s a seamless upgrade that immediately improves concrete placement operations. Our team looks forward to meeting customers at World of Concrete and demonstrating the true benefits this mixer brings to their business.”

The new mixer features a 32-ft. outer bridge length and a 9 yard federal bridge capacity, enabling producers to transport more concrete per trip while remaining compliant with Department of Transportation regulations. Its reduced turning radius improves maneuverability on tight jobsites and in congested urban environments, while a low center of gravity strengthens stability and safety during operation. Additional design improvements include easier ingress and egress for operators and optimized performance across varying jobsite conditions.

World of Concrete takes place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 20-22.

