AEF to present at AMC Unite 2026

The Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation (AEF), a global non-profit organization founded to improve cross-manufacturer compatibility in agricultural equipment, will present at the Agricultural Manufacturers of Canada (AMC) 2026 Annual Convention and Trade Show taking place June 9-11 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

On June 11, AEF General Manager Norbert Schlingmann and AEF Chairman Andrew Olliver will lead “Interoperability in Action: How AEF is Powering Plug-and-Play Agriculture,” tying into AMC’s UNITE theme of collaboration and connection. The session will show how ISOBUS technology enables cross-brand compatibility. They will also explain how AEF’s new Agricultural Interoperability Network (AgIN) is helping to transform data exchange for multi-brand fleets and shape the next wave of autonomy.

Norbert Schlingmann

“The future of agriculture depends on equipment manufacturers, industry partners and technology providers working together using common standards for seamless digital integration,” said Schlingmann. “Canada’s agricultural manufacturing sector is at an important point in its digital evolution, and UNITE provides an important opportunity to further the understanding of ISOBUS, interoperability and the expanding role of connected systems.”

As the agricultural industry becomes increasingly data driven and connected, interoperability is extending beyond tractors and implements to include cloud-based platforms and shared operating environments.

ISOBUS, the commonly used name for electronic communication via a common CANbus between tractor and implements, enables different equipment, electronics and software to work harmoniously together. This includes implement setup and basic operation, as well as more advanced operations needed for precision farming, such as automatic section control and prescription mapping. AEF’s work addresses factors that are key to shaping digital agriculture adoption in Canada.

Andrew Olliver

“We are excited to introduce the AEF to attendees at UNITE during a transformative time for precision technology in Canadian agriculture,” said Donna Boyd, President, AMC. “Our members are focused on delivering practical solutions that help farmers operate more efficiently, productively and sustainably. This session provides an important opportunity to explore the standards, connectivity and interoperability that will shape the future of agricultural equipment and support better outcomes on the farm.”

“As interoperability continues to evolve, manufacturers who understand common standards, certification and trusted data exchange will be better positioned to serve as effective, future-focused partners to their customers,” said Schlingmann.