AEF TRACK extends automation beyond steering

The Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation (AEF), a global non-profit organization founded to improve cross-manufacturer compatibility in agricultural equipment, has released guidelines for TRACK Generation 1, a new AEF ISOBUS functionality designed to enable task controllers and implements to more intelligently exchange digital track information for automated tramline management.

Traditionally, task controllers have managed job data, georeferenced prescriptions and segment control. With TRACK, the AEF said it is providing the industry with a standardized framework for guidance systems from one manufacturer to communicate TRACK information to an implement from another manufacturer.

“Automated guidance is already widely available around the world,” said Norbert Schlingmann, general manager, AEF. “TRACK provides the needed interoperability framework to meet today’s challenge of getting connected machines and software to work together seamlessly and establishes the foundation for broader machine-to-machine coordination for the future.”

Rather than simply guiding the machine, the system will be able to communicate operational track information directly to the implement, enabling automated tramline management and other coordinated field functions. This will also allow software developers and OEMs to create solutions that offer more cross brand capabilities, reduce customizations, simplify the set up for operators and automate additional field operations, the AEF added.

TRACK Generation 2, planned for a future release, will support Tramline Control Level 3 by shifting tramline calculation from the implement to the Task Controller. The AEF said this approach simplifies implement integration and enables a more consistent tramline strategy across compatible equipment, helping farmers manage tramlines with greater control and consistency.