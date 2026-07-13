AEM Manufacturing Express heads to Northeast

Source: Association of Equipment Manufacturers

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) has announced the next leg of the “AEM Manufacturing Express,” which will hit the road on August 31 for the third consecutive year. The Northeast leg of the award-winning national tour includes stops at 18 manufacturing facilities across four states.

The goal of the tour is to amplify the stories of the 2.2 million men and women who build, power and feed America, the association stated.

“The AEM Manufacturing Express celebrates the people and communities at the heart of the equipment manufacturing industry,” said Megan Tanel, AEM’s president and CEO. “The continued popularity of this tour among our members is a testament to its impact. Across the country, millions of Americans play a role in making the equipment that builds our infrastructure and feeds our nation. This tour gives us an opportunity to recognize their hard work, share their stories and build pride in American-made equipment.”

Throughout August and September, the tour will travel to manufacturing facilities across Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio. At each stop, AEM will invite employees to take the “Manufacturing Challenge,” an interactive online game, to learn more about the innovations that power modern equipment manufacturing. Attendees will also learn how to become advocates for the industry by joining I Make America, AEM’s national grassroots program.

“This tour is about making it easy for workers to turn pride into action,” said Kip Eideberg, AEM’s senior vice president of Government and Industry Relations. “The AEM Manufacturing Express meets workers where they are – at their workplace – and gives them the tools to become an advocate through I Make America.”

To date, the AEM Manufacturing Express has visited 23 states and Washington, D.C. The tour launched in 2024, traveling to more than 80 stops in 20 states.

The full route for the Northeast leg is available on the tour’s official website.