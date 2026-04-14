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AEM seeks Hall of Fame nominations

KHL Staff

14 April 2026

The 2025 AEM Hall of Fame celebration. (Photo: Association of Equipment Manufacturers)

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), the North America-based international trade group representing non-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers, is currently accepting nominations for its 2026 Hall of Fame. This program is designed to celebrate “visionary leaders and innovators who have invented, managed, built and led the non-road equipment industry,” the association stated, with their contributions having “shaped the equipment manufacturing industry and advanced its growth.”

Since its inception, the AEM Hall of Fame has honored 75 industry pioneers. In 2025, the program inducted Billy Robert “B.R.” Lee (LeeBoy), Art and Panny McElroy (McElroy Manufacturing) and Nicolaus August Otto (Deutz).

“The AEM Hall of Fame is a testament to the creativity, passion and perseverance that define our industry,” said Megan Tanel, AEM president & CEO. “We invite everyone to help us recognize those who make a difference, inspire progress and shape the future of equipment manufacturing.”

Nominees for the AEM Hall of Fame are judged by a panel of industry experts based on four key guiding principles: Innovation, Industry Contribution; Leadership, and Corporate Citizenship/Social Responsibility. Nominators are encouraged to submit supporting documents and materials to help illustrate the nominee’s full impact on the industry. Tips to help create a standout nomination can be found here.

Questions about the program can be sent to Mary Stratton at mstratton@aem.org.

Nominations can be submitted through the AEM website. The deadline for submissions is Friday, June 5

Association of Equipment Manufacturers AEM LeeBoy nominations equipment manufacturing industry non-road equipment industry AEM Hall of Fame 2026 Hall of Fame Megan Tanel Mary Stratton Billy Robert “B.R.” Lee North America
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