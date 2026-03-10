Aeroquip by Danfoss launches new corrugated suction hose

Danfoss Power Solutions has launched its Aeroquip by Danfoss FC619C corrugated suction hose.

Designed for hydraulic suction and return lines, the FC619C offers ‘superior flexibility’ and resistance to high temperatures, abrasion and vacuum collapse.

The hose is suitable for mobile and industrial equipment applications.

FC619C corrugated suction hose (Photo: Danfoss Power Solutions)

“FC619C is a top-tier suction hose that demonstrates the Danfoss commitment to innovation, quality, and performance that goes beyond the standards,” said Scott Bauman, product manager, Aeroquip, Danfoss Power Solutions.

The hose is constructed of a nitrile inner tube, helical wire between two textile reinforcement layers, and a DuraTUFF+ abrasion-resistant cover, which offers 100 times the abrasion resistance of standard rubber.

The hose features a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to 135°C (-40°F to 275°F) with superior high-temperature performance.

Chemical resistance and Class 0 leakage per SAE J1176 provide reliable, leak-free operation.

Aeroquip by Danfoss FC619C corrugated suction hose is available in -12 to -48 sizes (inner diameter of 0.75 to 3.0 inches/19 to 76.2 mm) and is qualified for use with Danfoss 1A and 1G fittings. Working pressure ranges from 60 to 305 psi (4 to 21 bar), dependent on size.