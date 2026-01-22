AGCO Brands, AEF win 2026 AE50 Awards

AGCO brands earned seven 2026 AE50 awards. (Source: AGCO)

Global agricultural machinery and precision ag technology provider AGCO, as well as the Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation (AEF), a global nonprofit organization founded to improve cross-manufacturer compatibility in agricultural equipment, separately announced that they have been recognized with 2026 AE50 awards from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE).

The AE50 is an awards program honoring the year’s top product advancements within agriculture, food and biological systems. Winners include machines, systems, components, software and services ranked highest in innovation, significant engineering advancement and impact for the markets they serve.

AGCO said that its brands earned seven 2026 AE50 awards for the following products:

The Fendt 800 Gen5 tractor has a new 8.0 L engine featured in three models, ranging from 283 to 343 hp (maximum), and paired with the VarioDrive continuously variable transmission (CVT) for optimal performance and fuel savings. Key features include VarioGrip tire inflation, a dual-pump hydraulic system with 101-gpm flow and a maneuverable frame.

The Fendt 1000 Gen4 tractor comes in four models with up to 550 hp via an updated 12.4 L engine and VarioDrive CVT for smooth power and traction. VarioGrip reduces soil compaction. Advanced features support scalable autonomy, from implement automation to full grain cart and tillage autonomy with PTx OutRun.

The Hesston by Massey Ferguson SB.1436DB double small square baler produces two bale rows per pass. Hay is split into uniform bales, with a shared density system and independent knotter trips for precise bale length. The SimplEbale system, standard on the 1436, automates bale density and consistency.

PTx Trimble OutRun | Tillage is a retrofit autonomy kit for existing tractors that enables fully driverless tillage via a smartphone app The system OutRun autonomy beyond grain carts, introducing a new workflow and expands kit for monitoring tillage tools, supporting faster residue breakdown in fall and timely spring planting.

Precision Planting MiraSense is an advanced optical seed sensor that uses optimized LEDs and firmware to accurately detect a range of seed sizes, eliminating the need to switch sensors between crops. Its dust rejection algorithm distinguishes seeds from dust, ensuring reliable data for farmers.

Precision Planting’s SymphonyVision | Rate and SymphonyVision | Spot enhance the SymphonyNozzle platform with camera-based technology for intelligent herbicide application. The Rate system adjusts herbicide output based on weed size and density, while the Spot system identifies crops versus weeds, turning nozzles off when no weeds are present to minimize chemical use. Integrated reporting in 20|20 and Panorama provides detailed weed and crop maps plus field photos for scouting and future.

Radicle Agronomics MicroGlow is an automated nutrient analysis system within the Radicle Lab platform, delivering rapid, precise measurement of potassium, calcium and magnesium in soil samples. Using a plasma-based method to quantify elemental concentrations, the system provides fully automated sample preparation, calibration and diagnostics.

A vision for road safety

The AEF said it has been recognized with an AE50 award for Vision Zero, its communication standards supporting the global road safety initiative.

The Vision Zero safety initiative ensures vehicles can “see” and anticipate one another by enabling agricultural machinery to share vehicle position, driving intent and hazard information with other road users in real time. The AEF is providing the common communication standards that support ag machinery OEMs in developing vehicles that can share information, helping to make rural areas safer, on and off the roads.

“Agricultural machines like tractors with implements or combine harvesters are now able to communicate with cars, trucks, motorcycles, cyclists and infrastructure using a common digital language,” said Norbert Schlingmann, general manager, AEF. “This enables all drivers to react more quickly, helping prevent accidents in the future, and supporting broader global safety initiatives.”

Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) use radio technologies for real-time data exchange. The AEF has established a unified implementation across agricultural vehicles to reduce integration complexity and ensure consistent safety behavior across brands.

C-ITS is currently being deployed across Europe, supporting connected vehicle safety services that align with Vision Zero. In the United States, deployment is happening in phased pilots in designated cities and through broader national planning for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technologies.

“Now that a connected road-to-field ecosystem has entered its operational era, a cross-vehicle communication layer is quickly evolving, and it’s ready for broader adoption,” said Schlingmann.

The ASABE will recognize this year’s AE50 award winners at the Agricultural Equipment Technology Conference (AETC) in Louisville, Kentucky, at The Seelbach Hilton on February 10th. The top 10 award winners will then be eligible for the prestigious Davidson Prize, to be announced at the Commodity Classic trade show in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 25-27, 2026.