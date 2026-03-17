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AGCO names chief digital & information officer

KHL Staff

17 March 2026

AGCO names Jena Holtberg-Benge as chief digital & information officer Jena Holtberg-Benge. (Photo: AGCO)

AGCO announced the appointment of Jena Holtberg-Benge as its new chief digital & information officer (CDIO), effective March 16, 2026.

Holtberg-Benge brings more than two decades of agricultural background and global leadership experience spanning manufacturing, digital solutions, operations and business development. She joined AGCO in 2023 as vice president of Aftersales Parts, where she helped grow the company’s Aftersales Parts business through cost discipline while scaling digital AI-led transformations to support dealers and farmers.

According to the company, Holtberg-Benge is recognized for sustained business delivery across complex environments and translating strategy into execution, including leading large-scale digital transformations to modernize core platforms, especially in e-commerce. As CDIO, she will lead AGCO’s digital, data and information technology strategy, with a focus on information security and enabling scalable capabilities that support the company’s long-term growth ambitions.

“Jena is a proven leader who deeply understands how technology, operations and culture come together to drive growth,” said Eric Hansotia, AGCO chairman, president and CEO. “Known for developing leaders and driving change with clarity and compassion, Jena is the right talent to advance our digital and technology strategy in a rapidly evolving AI landscape and to accelerate our business toward smarter, more connected solutions for farmers.”

Holtberg-Benge will be based in AGCO’s global headquarters in Duluth, Ga., USA.

Digital Technology Team wins award

In a separate announcement, AGCO noted its Parts Shop B2B Digital Technology Team has won the Commendable Prize in the “Engineering The Change” category at the 2026 Digital Engineering Awards, which honor organizations that are “redefining excellence in technology-enabled transformation.” The award was presented to a team representative in Boston, Mass., on March 12, 2026.

AGCO Parts Shop B2B Digital Technology Team wins award at the 2026 Digital Engineering Awards The Commendable Prize in the “Engineering The Change” category was presented to a team representative at the 2026 Digital Engineering Awards. (Photo: AGCO)

The award is part of the award organization’s distinguished “Digital Transformation of the Year” segment. AGCO said winning the award positions its Parts Shop B2B Digital Technology Team “among the world’s leading digital innovators and acknowledges the platform’s rapid evolution and its positive impact on dealer experiences.”

AGCO Parts Shop B2B is a next-generation, unified digital platform designed to streamline and enhance the parts ordering experience for dealers worldwide. Built on advanced technology, it replaces the company’s previous applications with a single, comprehensive environment that offers transparent processes, real-time order tracking, faster delivery and access to a broad product portfolio. The application is already deployed across the Europe, Middle East, Asia and Pacific regions, with a planned for rollout in North America from October 2026 onward.

“We are truly honored to receive this award, which recognizes AGCO’s ongoing commitment to digital excellence and innovation,” said Stefan Caspari, AGCO senior vice president, Customer Success and North America Ag. “This achievement reflects our teams’ dedication and collaboration as we work to be the most farmer-focused organization in the industry.”

AGCO Jena Holtberg-Benge chief digital & information officer digital transformation digital, data and information technology strategy Eric Hansotia connected solutions AGCO Parts Shop B2B Digital Technology Team 2026 Digital Engineering Awards parts ordering AGCO Parts Shop B2B
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