AGCO to open California parts distribution center
08 August 2025
AGCO, a global provider of agricultural machinery and ag technology, has announced a multimillion-dollar investment in its U.S. West Coast operations with a new, expanded Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Visalia, Calif. The modern facility will support the company’s leading brands and provide enhanced service to western U.S. farmers.
Located less than three miles from the current site, the new 115,000-sq.-ft. facility will replace the existing center and include advanced warehouse automation, expanded stocking capacity and improved forecasting capabilities to enable faster delivery and greater parts availability for AGCO dealers and customers.
“California’s high-value crop farmers rely on precision equipment that runs long hours, often logging over 2,000 hours per year in demanding conditions,” said Jena Holtberg-Benge, AGCO vice president of Aftersales and Parts. “By expanding our parts distribution capabilities in Visalia, we’re putting Farmers First – ensuring rapid access to critical components that keep machines running and on track during peak seasons.”
Visalia’s central location in the heart of West Coast agriculture enables AGCO to reach dealers or farmers in the region within a day, as well as reduce lead times and improve fill rates for high-demand parts across AGCO’s full brand portfolio.
The new PDC is scheduled to begin operations in late 2026.
