AGCO’s Valtra plant produces 1,000th CVT

A Valtra A Series tractor (left) and the 1,000 transmission (right). (Source: AGCO)

Following its commissionioning last year, AGCO announced that the Valtra transmission plant in Suolahti, Finland, has completed production of the 1,000th AGCO continuously variable transmission (CVT). The CVT expansion in Suolahti was part of a €38 million high‑technology investment – one of the most significant in Valtra’s history.

The expansion is intended to support Valtra’s and AGCO’s strategic goal to develop and manufacture key powertrain components close to tractor production. In addition to Valtra tractors, the CVTs produced in Suolahti are used in select Fendt and Massey Ferguson models.

AGCO said the expansion increases vertical integration and production self‑sufficiency, while providing a long‑term platform for competitiveness and continued development of transmission manufacturing in Finland.

“Reaching this 1,000th CVT milestone shows that the new Suolahti expansion has achieved its intended performance quickly, with quality, delivery reliability and efficiency fully aligned,” said Kullervo Mansikkala, Transmission Plant manager, Valtra. “We have created a solid foundation that allows us to scale up and further develop transmission production in close cooperation with AGCO’s global manufacturing network.”