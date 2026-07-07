Crop sprayer OEM Agrifac opens training center

The company said its new Agrifac Academy is an investment in a well-trained, future-ready sector built around precision agriculture. (Photo: Agrifac)

Crop sprayer manufacturer Agrifac Machinery B.V. officially opened the Agrifac Academy, a training center located within its headquarters in Steenwijk, The Netherlands.

With the opening of the academy, Agrifac said it has taken a significant step in executing its mission: empowering growers worldwide to get the most out of their land through advanced spraying technology and precision agriculture.

In addition, a priority for the company has been the training of its own staff. Employees receive tailored training to ensure they have the up-to-date knowledge and skills needed to deliver on Agrifac’s technological ambitions.

“The Agrifac Academy is an investment in our people, and therefore in the future of our company,” said Theo Gerritzen, human resources director at Agrifac. “Whether you work on the production floor or work directly with customers, everyone at Agrifac deserves the opportunity to grow in a sector that is changing at a rapid pace. With this academy, we give our employees the structure and resources to do exactly that.”

Agrifac Academy is located within Agrifac’s headquarters in The Netherlands. (Photo: Agrifac)

With the Agrifac Academy, the company has a training center where employees, dealers, partners and other stakeholders are trained on everything related to its machines, from technical operation and maintenance to the latest precision technologies.

The company said the opening fits within its vision, which goes beyond building machines alone. The Academy offers a wide range of training programs, from technical knowledge about the machines to the application of precision technologies in the field. Participants learn not only how machines work, but also how they contribute to more sustainable and efficient farming practices.

With the global population expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, Agrifac said the pressure on the agricultural sector to produce more on the same amount of land continues to grow. The company said it sees knowledge transfer as an essential link in that challenge, both outward to the wider world and internally within its own organization.