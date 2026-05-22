Albourgh to present tires for construction, port and forestry machines

Albourgh presented its first tires for trucks and trailers in 2021. Over 2023 and ’24, the company further expanded this offering to cover the full transport sector.

Now, Albourgh is set to launch its first tires intended for specialist applications, including construction machinery, port equipment and forestry machines.

Albourgh Solid Core tire (Photo: Albourgh)

At The Tire Cologne 2026, held in the German city from June 9-11, Albourgh will feature a selection of tires for these sectors.

These will include examples from the Core Series of industrial solids, designed for working environments where high load capacities, punture resistance and long life are essential.

In addition to these solid models, Albourgh will offer Port Move, for port applications, Allworks, for construction machinery, and Forest Traction, for forestry work.

“For us, the order was very deliberate,” said Jeroen Vos, a manager at Albourgh. “We started by building a complete truck and trailer range. Only after that did we begin expanding into other segments, so that we had a strong foundation to build on.”

In developing these new models, the company stated that a varity of factors were considered, such as operating time, surface type, load, wear pattern and traction requirements.

“A tire for a terminal tractor requires something very different from a tire for a forestry machine,” said Vos. “That is why we look not only at the vehicle, but above all at the work the tyre has to perform.”

In addition to the new ranges, the tire OEM will also present two new truck tires at The Tire Cologne: Across D+, designed for traction and durability in long-distance haulage; and Endure D, with a focus on high mileage and robust performance.