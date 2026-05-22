Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Albourgh to present tires for construction, port and forestry machines

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

22 May 2026

Albourgh presented its first tires for trucks and trailers in 2021. Over 2023 and ’24, the company further expanded this offering to cover the full transport sector.

Now, Albourgh is set to launch its first tires intended for specialist applications, including construction machinery, port equipment and forestry machines.

Albourgh Solid Core tire Albourgh Solid Core tire (Photo: Albourgh)

At The Tire Cologne 2026, held in the German city from June 9-11, Albourgh will feature a selection of tires for these sectors.

These will include examples from the Core Series of industrial solids, designed for working environments where high load capacities, punture resistance and long life are essential.

In addition to these solid models, Albourgh will offer Port Move, for port applications, Allworks, for construction machinery, and Forest Traction, for forestry work.

“For us, the order was very deliberate,” said Jeroen Vos, a manager at Albourgh. “We started by building a complete truck and trailer range. Only after that did we begin expanding into other segments, so that we had a strong foundation to build on.”

In developing these new models, the company stated that a varity of factors were considered, such as operating time, surface type, load, wear pattern and traction requirements.

“A tire for a terminal tractor requires something very different from a tire for a forestry machine,” said Vos. “That is why we look not only at the vehicle, but above all at the work the tyre has to perform.”

In addition to the new ranges, the tire OEM will also present two new truck tires at The Tire Cologne: Across D+, designed for traction and durability in long-distance haulage; and Endure D, with a focus on high mileage and robust performance.

Albourgh tires specialist applications construction machinery The Tire Cologne 2026 Jeroen Vos Albourgh Solid Core tire Port Move German city
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Horse introduces newly-updated V20 engine
The new model is offered in two differed hybrid variants
Inside XCMG’s plan to become a truly global giant
As XCMG rises to third place in the Yellow Table, chairman Mr. Yang Dongsheng speaks exclusively with Neil Gerrard
Mabb named Stihl VP of Sales
Will oversee the development and execution of U.S. sales strategies 
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262-347-8808 E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA
×

NEW ARTICLE

The future of off-highway power is about integration, not just innovation

Richard Hemmings, Perkins' new VP and GM, shares his perspective on why integration is becoming central to modern powertrain strategy.

Read more