Alexander Dennis opens Las Vegas factory

Alexander Dennis, a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., and a UK-based manufacturer of bus and coach mobility solutions, has officially opened its U.S. manufacturing facility in North Las Vegas, Nev. To commemorate the facility’s launch the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) handed over the first two of 10 new Enviro500 double deck buses to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC).

Alexander Dennis said its new factory in North Las Vegas, Nev., makes it the only manufacturer of double deck buses in the United States . (Photo: ADI)

The OEM said the opening of the new manufacturing facility is a significant milestone for it as it will lead the development and production of double-deck buses for the North American market and support Southern Nevada’s transportation and manufacturing industry. The company said it is the only facility making double-deck buses in the United States. The RTC was reportedly the first U.S. transit agency to introduce double-decker buses in 2005.

“The opening of our new manufacturing facility secures the future of double-deck bus manufacturing in North America as we build on the Enviro500’s success and respond to growing interest in this high-capacity transit solution. Alexander Dennis introduced the first double-deck buses to North America in 2000 and over 1,300 have been sold to transit agencies and tour operators since then,” said Alexander Dennis President & Managing Director Paul Davies.

“Today also marks the continuation and expansion of our great partnership with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. The RTC was the first U.S. transit agency to introduce double-deck buses in 2005. With our new manufacturing facility here in Las Vegas, we’re now giving back to the local economy and creating value in Southern Nevada. We’re very grateful for the support we have received, including the help of Big Rig Manufacturing in setting up this facility and its initial operations.”

Among the first buses to be completed at the facility are 10 Enviro500 for the area’s transit agency, the RTC. NFI Group President and CEO Paul Soubry, and Alexander Dennis President and Managing Director Paul Davies, worked directly with RTC’s CEO, MJ Maynard-Carey, and her team to deliver the first two vehicles in the fleet. The new buses are expected to boost RTC’s transit fleet on its Deuce on The Strip route that runs along Las Vegas Boulevard.

The new Las Vegas assembly facility is owned and directly operated by Alexander Dennis Inc. (ADI), the manufacturer’s legal entity in the United States. The company said its investment of $15.3 million represents not only a commitment to innovation, but is also testament to the strong partnerships Alexander Dennis builds with its local communities and the economic value it creates. The company said the buses are Buy America compliant, which means more than 70% of the materials and components are sourced from U.S.-based suppliers.

In Southern Nevada, ADI reportedly spent more than $5.5 million with local suppliers over the past 12 months.

Double decker production is currently one bus per week. This is expected to ramp up to one and a half buses per week through 2026, allowing ADI to manufacture 75 vehicles per year.

As demand grows, there is opportunity to increase capacity within the existing facility with further investments and workforce development, which could increase employment from over 115 local jobs initially. The roles support Nevada’s economy while opening new career paths in manufacturing and transit.

The new Enviro500 buses for RTC Transit are 42 ft. 5 in. (12.9m) long and 13 ft. 6 in. (4.115m) tall and have capacity for 100 passengers. 51 seats on the upper deck are accessed via two staircases, while the lower deck offers 15 more fixed seats, seven tip-up seats and spaces for two wheelchair users.

The 10 new double-deckers, built in Las Vegas, will join 40 already in the RTC fleet that were manufactured in 2020 at Alexander Dennis’ former manufacturing facility. Another 10 Enviro500 are now on order for delivery next year and will again be built in Southern Nevada.

“The grand opening of the Alexander Dennis manufacturing facility is a proud moment for Southern Nevada and a testament to the power of strategic partnerships,” said MJ Maynard-Carey, CEO of RTC. “As the only site in the country building double-decker buses, this facility not only supports the RTC’s mission to provide safe, efficient, and innovative transit solutions, but it also brings quality jobs and economic investment to our region. We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone and the continued collaboration that helps keep Southern Nevada moving forward.”