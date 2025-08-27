Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

All versions of Eros 10GigE cameras now available

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

27 August 2025

Eros 10GigE camera Eros 10GigE camera (Photo: Emergent Vision Technologies)

Emergent Vision Technologies has reported that all versions of its Eros 10GigE cameras are now available.

“Thirty-nine new cameras across color, mono, SWIR, polarized and UV sensors are now available for our customers to innovate with,” said John Ilett, president and founder of Emergent.

The Eros cameras are described as being the smallest, lowest-power 10 GB cameras now available. They are ideal for machine vision applications using multiple cameras for generation of high-resolution imagery in real time.

Each camera measures only 29x29 mm. Emergent notes that owing to the small size, the cameras can replace 1, 2.5 and 5-GB models with no changes. The cameras are certified to GigE Vision 3.0 and RDMA standards.

“Eros is for the existing 10GigE users who want to modernize, as well as an entry point for those just beginning to need the speed and resolution provided by 10GigE cameras,” said Ilett.

Multi-camera applications using Eros can be built in Windows or Linux using Emergent’s eCapture Pro or eSDK Pro software. Both applications use NVIDIA’s GPU Direct to send data directly to the GPU memory without latency.

Emergent Vision Technologies NVIDIA 10GigE machine vision applications multi-camera applications John Ilett Eros 10GigE camera 10GigE cameras
Power Progress Networking Forum

The Tariff Report Everyone Will Want...
Early Access For Attendees.

All Power Progress Networking Forum attendees will recieve early access to the updated digital report by Off-Highway Research, 'The Imapct of U.S. Tarriffs on the Construction Equipment Industry'.

Register your interest
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
New Holland D-Series mini excavators built in-house
E42D and E50D mark the debut of a fully in-house engineered D-Series line
Caterpillar recognizes top-performing suppliers
Recognized in Supplier Excellence, Aftermarket Excellence and Supplier of the Year categories
Ag automation solutions on display at FIRA USA
Annual event returns to California in October
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA