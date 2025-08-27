All versions of Eros 10GigE cameras now available

Eros 10GigE camera (Photo: Emergent Vision Technologies)

Emergent Vision Technologies has reported that all versions of its Eros 10GigE cameras are now available.

“Thirty-nine new cameras across color, mono, SWIR, polarized and UV sensors are now available for our customers to innovate with,” said John Ilett, president and founder of Emergent.

The Eros cameras are described as being the smallest, lowest-power 10 GB cameras now available. They are ideal for machine vision applications using multiple cameras for generation of high-resolution imagery in real time.

Each camera measures only 29x29 mm. Emergent notes that owing to the small size, the cameras can replace 1, 2.5 and 5-GB models with no changes. The cameras are certified to GigE Vision 3.0 and RDMA standards.

“Eros is for the existing 10GigE users who want to modernize, as well as an entry point for those just beginning to need the speed and resolution provided by 10GigE cameras,” said Ilett.

Multi-camera applications using Eros can be built in Windows or Linux using Emergent’s eCapture Pro or eSDK Pro software. Both applications use NVIDIA’s GPU Direct to send data directly to the GPU memory without latency.