Allient elects Collichio as vice president

Alex Collichio

Allient Inc., a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty motion, controls and power products and solutions, announced that its Board of Directors has elected Alex Collichio as vice president. He will also continue to serve as chief administrative officer.

Collichio, a New York State licensed attorney, joined Allient in July 2022 as corporate human resources director, assumed leadership of the company’s legal department in March 2023 and was promoted to his current role of chief administrative officer in March 2024. In these roles, he has helped lead several important initiatives across the organization, Allient stated, including:

transitioning its health insurance program to a self-insured model that generated measurable savings,

building an internal recruitment function that now produces more than 100 direct hires annually

and supporting operational integration and process standardization across multiple subsidiaries.

In addition, the company said Collichio has played a key role in modernizing performance management systems, enhancing employee resources and HR processes and supporting labor matters tied to facility consolidations and collective bargaining agreements.

“Alex has been an important contributor to Allient’s continued evolution, bringing strong legal, human resources and organizational leadership experience to our team,” said Dick Warzala, Allient chairman and CEO. “His appointment as vice president reflects the Board’s confidence in Alex and recognizes the value he brings to Allient as we continue to strengthen our One-Team culture, advance our strategic priorities and position the Company for long-term success.”