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Allison to supply transmissions for BAE infantry vehicles

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KHL Staff

17 June 2026

Allison to supply transmissions for BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 MkIV vehicles The $250 million agreement was formalized at the Eurosatory defense exhibition. (Photo: Allison Transmission Holdings)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. announced that it has entered into a contract to supply 4040 MX medium weight transmissions for BAE Systems Hägglunds’ CV90 MkIV infantry fighting vehicles.

The $250 million contract, formalized at the Eurosatory defense exhibition taking place this week in Paris, includes an option for additional units valued at $50 million. The agreement represents the largest single-tracked defense program contract in Allison Transmission’s history.

Engineered as an evolution of the proven 3040 MX, the 4040 MX cross-drive transmission delivers increased power ratings and updated electronic controls while maintaining the existing 3040 MX spatial footprint, allowing for easy integration with the vehicle’s Scania engine.

Allison conducted extensive integration testing with BAE Systems Hägglunds over a two-year period to ensure the new transmission is mission ready. The CV90 MkIV program will serve as the inaugural production platform for the 4040 MX, with production deliveries scheduled to begin in 2028.

Allison to supply transmissions for BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 MkIV vehicles BAE Systems Hägglunds’ CV90 MkIV infantry fighting vehicle on display at Eurosatory. (Photo: Allison Transmission Holdings)

“The integration and selection of Allison’s 4040 MX cross-drive transmission into the CV90 MkIV is a critical milestone in delivering increased mobility and performance,” said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, president at BAE Systems Hägglunds. “This contract highlights our mutual commitment to providing robust solutions that meet the evolving operational requirements of the armed forces.”

“This historic agreement underscores the proven reliability of Allison’s propulsion solutions in the most demanding environments and missions,” said Dana Pittard, vice president of Defense Programs at Allison Transmission. “By working with BAE Systems Hägglunds, we are delivering a propulsion solution that not only meets the rigorous demands of modern combat vehicles but also demonstrates our collective readiness to support national security initiatives around the world.”

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission BAE Systems Hägglunds transmissions infantry vehicles defense program contract Eurosatory defense exhibition Eurosatory Tommy Gustafsson-Rask Dana Pittard 4040 MX medium weight transmissions CV90 MkIV infantry fighting vehicles Paris
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