Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

ANA higlights EBoss hybrid energy system

Premium Content
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

16 March 2026

ANA, Inc. is known among its largely rental customer base as the longtime North American distributor for Airman mobile generators and air compressors. However, it is only beginning to be fully recognized as a manufacturer of hybrid energy systems.

“Another piece of our business that we actually manufacture is our EBoss battery power module,” said Frank Moyer, vice president of Sector Development - Global Data Centers and Micro Grid Infrastructure, ANA, Inc. “A lot of people have heard about battery energy storage systems. Our system is very similar to it but it’s sort of apples and oranges. We consider our battery module to be a generator optimizer, meaning we want to use it to optimize a generator more efficiently.”

Introduced in late 2022 and prominently featured at both PowerGen 2026 and ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, the EBoss combines hybrid power generation and energy storage into a single unit by placing a battery between the generator and the load that it’s powering. The system utilizes a Toshiba lithium titanate oxide (LTO) battery that Moyer said is not only safer but can charge up to 10 times faster compared to a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) equivalent due to lower thermal runaway risk. This is paired with a proprietary inverter designed specifically for the application.

ANA Inc.'s 400-kVA EBoss hybrid energy system The EBoss comes in single-phase and three-phase configurations in 23- to 400-kVA power outputs. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

By automatically managing power distribution between battery storage and diesel power generation, the system is said to eliminate wet stacking, reduce fuel consumption, lower emissions and extend equipment life.

“Wet stacking causes unnecessary wear and tear on the generator, which is extra maintenance,” Moyer commented. “When a generator is wet stacking, it can burn up to twice as much fuel than when it’s optimized, so we’re doing a little bit of both – we are preventing the wet stacking and we’re storing energy.”

The EBoss comes in single-phase (110/240V) and three-phase (208/240/480V) configurations in 23-, 70-, 125-, 220- and 400-kVA power outputs. Paralleling capability for both generator input and power output enables integration without the need for a dedicated controller or inter-system communication. It also opens the door for ANA to explore applications in larger-scale power generation and energy storage applications, including mining, large events, microgrids and data centers.

ANA, Inc. Airman Toshiba hybrid energy system energy storage hybrid power generation PowerGen 2026 ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 Frank Moyer Becky Schultz EBoss Airman mobile generators North American
You are reading a Premium article. You can view 1 premium article every 30 days. Register or Log in to become a Plus Member for FREE and gain further access to the content.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Timken expands its lubrication system offering
Company to continue diversifying with Bijur Delimon purchase.
Wildcat offers 3-in-1 hybrid power system
The Keeper combines a gen-set, BESS and solar array into a single unit
MurCal names Jim Saunders CEO as Bob Murphy moves to chairman role
Leadership transition aims to support continued growth and sharpen operational execution
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

2 Weeks Until Power Sourcing Guide (PSG) Goes to Print

LAST REMINDER

Free Ebook

Brands not in the Power Sourcing Guide risk being invisible when buyers make sourcing decisions.

Find out more in our media pack