ANA higlights EBoss hybrid energy system

ANA, Inc. is known among its largely rental customer base as the longtime North American distributor for Airman mobile generators and air compressors. However, it is only beginning to be fully recognized as a manufacturer of hybrid energy systems.

“Another piece of our business that we actually manufacture is our EBoss battery power module,” said Frank Moyer, vice president of Sector Development - Global Data Centers and Micro Grid Infrastructure, ANA, Inc. “A lot of people have heard about battery energy storage systems. Our system is very similar to it but it’s sort of apples and oranges. We consider our battery module to be a generator optimizer, meaning we want to use it to optimize a generator more efficiently.”

Introduced in late 2022 and prominently featured at both PowerGen 2026 and ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, the EBoss combines hybrid power generation and energy storage into a single unit by placing a battery between the generator and the load that it’s powering. The system utilizes a Toshiba lithium titanate oxide (LTO) battery that Moyer said is not only safer but can charge up to 10 times faster compared to a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) equivalent due to lower thermal runaway risk. This is paired with a proprietary inverter designed specifically for the application.

The EBoss comes in single-phase and three-phase configurations in 23- to 400-kVA power outputs. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

By automatically managing power distribution between battery storage and diesel power generation, the system is said to eliminate wet stacking, reduce fuel consumption, lower emissions and extend equipment life.

“Wet stacking causes unnecessary wear and tear on the generator, which is extra maintenance,” Moyer commented. “When a generator is wet stacking, it can burn up to twice as much fuel than when it’s optimized, so we’re doing a little bit of both – we are preventing the wet stacking and we’re storing energy.”

The EBoss comes in single-phase (110/240V) and three-phase (208/240/480V) configurations in 23-, 70-, 125-, 220- and 400-kVA power outputs. Paralleling capability for both generator input and power output enables integration without the need for a dedicated controller or inter-system communication. It also opens the door for ANA to explore applications in larger-scale power generation and energy storage applications, including mining, large events, microgrids and data centers.