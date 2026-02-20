Responsive Image Banner

Argo-Hytos appoints new COO

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

20 February 2026

Argo-Hytos names Shrikant Bairagi as chief operating officer Shrikant Bairagi

Argo-Hytos, a global hydraulic system solutions provider and part of the Voith Turbo division within the Voith Group, has named Shrikant Bairagi to the role of group chief operating officer (COO). He succeeds Markus Munz, who left the company at the end of January 2026.

With more than three decades of international management experience including eight years in the USA, he brings a range of operational and strategic expertise, spanning his early work as a manufacturing engineer to senior leadership positions in operations management. Since joining the company in March 2018 as managing director - India, Argo-Hytos said Bairagi has supported profitable growth and the development of manufacturing and people capabilities, strengthening the company’s manufacturing footprint.

“I am confident and enthusiastic about supporting Argo-Hytos on its continued growth journey and providing fresh impulses for innovation,” said Bairagi. “At Argo-Hytos, operational excellence is a mindset that connects strategy, people, processes and goals. In this way, we translate our technical expertise into consistent and reliable performance. This represents a key competitive advantage, ensuring world-class quality, flexibility and the trust of our customers.”

