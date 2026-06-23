Argo-Hytos names new CEO, CFO

Argo-Hytos said Nils Fleck will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on July 1 and on August 1 Isabell Katschmer will join the company as Chief Financial Officer. Current CEO Dr. Marcus Fischer will leave the company to pursue new opportunities. Current CFO Benjamin Bass will leave the company effective October 31 to take on a new position within the Voith Group.

Nils Fleck (Photo: Argo-Hytos)

Fleck brings many years of international leadership experience in the industrial and manufacturing sector. Prior to Argo-Hytos, he held several executive management positions and most recently served as CEO of Hugo Kern und Liebers GmbH & Co. KG, a manufacturer of engine and transmission components. With a background in engineering and business engineering, he has extensive expertise in the automotive industry, operational excellence and strategic growth initiatives.

Katschmer is an international finance executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience across Europe, the United States, and Asia. Prior to joining Argo-Hytos, she held several senior finance and executive management positions in internationally active industrial companies, most recently as senior vice president Finance & Controlling at Freudenberg e-Power Systems.

Isabell Katschmer (Photo: Argo-Hytos)

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Marcus for his commitment and contribution to Argo-Hytos over the past 19 years,” said Alexandre Riesterer, CFO Voith Turbo. “During this time, he has substantially contributed to shape the company’s development and has played an important role in strengthening its international business. We respect his decision to pursue new opportunities and wish him all the best for the future. At the same time, we are pleased to welcome Nils Fleck and Isabell Katschmer. Their experience and expertise will support Argo-Hytos in continuing its successful development and addressing future opportunities.”

Fischer leaves the company after two decades. Under his leadership the company expanded its international footprint and strengthened its market position with a strong focus on innovation. He played an essential role in developing the company into a globally recognized business partner.

Since joining Argo-Hytos as CFO in 2023, Bass reportedly played a key role in strengthening the company’s financial organization and supported its strategic development.

A global supplier of hydraulic system solutions, Switzerland-based Argo-Hytos Group owns production companies in Germany, the Czech Republic, India, China, Poland, Brazil and the USA. It became part of the Voith Turbo division within the Voith Group in 2022.