Arizona company looks to reinvent the wheel

Global Air Cylinder Wheels (GACW), a Phoenix, Ariz.-based engineering company behind the patented Air Suspension Wheel (ASW), reached a milestone in 2026. After years of engineering development and large-scale field testing, the company said it has successfully tested the ASW concept in extreme-condition validation trials in mining operations in Minnesota, U.S.A.

“We’ve already proved our wheel works in the real world,” said Harmen van Kamp, CEO, GACW. “The wheel is real. Now we’re focused on making it better and preparing it for commercial release.”

The winter trial reportedly subjected the mechanical wheel system to real-world conditions, with December temperatures ranging from -20° F to -40° F under full production loads and operational conditions. The test focused on validating suspension performance, tread compounds, lubrication systems and traction in extreme sub-zero mining conditions.

(Photo: GACW)

The program evaluated multiple polyurethane tread compounds with varying hardness levels. According to the company, all three configurations performed well in the extreme cold, showing no observable degradation or failure in suspension cylinders, O-rings, bearings or lateral restraint systems during testing.

Cold-start performance and lubrication systems were closely monitored throughout the trial. Traction was evaluated on significant grade ramps under full payload conditions.

Prior testing in wet and muddy conditions demonstrated that the mechanical wheel’s point-load design can penetrate surface mud and clay layers to reach firmer ground, improving traction while avoiding the rock-cutting vulnerability and flat tire risk associated with rubber tires.

(Photo: GACW)

Solving challenges

GACW’s ASW is a primarily steel-based, non-pneumatic wheel integrating nitrogen-filled suspension cylinders and dampers. The design reportedly eliminates stored energy risk associated with high-pressure tire failures and reduces exposure during maintenance procedures.

Mining tire changeouts can involve components weighing more than 10,000 lb. and exceeding 13 ft. in diameter, often requiring extended downtime. In large-scale operations, downtime can translate into daily production losses, placing safety and uptime at the center of operational decision-making.

“Our focus has always been solving one of mining’s most dangerous and logistically complex maintenance challenges,” Van Kamp said. “Field validation under full production conditions gives operators confidence that this technology can perform where it matters most.”

The trial marked validation of the company’s 13th-generation suspension cylinder design. According to GACW, the core suspension system no longer requires functional redesign, with current efforts focused on manufacturing maturity and production readiness.

To support its transition to full commercial operations, GACW has expanded its operational infrastructure, including the appointment of a dedicated quality manager and the implementation of ISO-aligned quality management systems. The company has completed its preliminary audit and is progressing through the final stages of accreditation, with full ISO certification anticipated by during the first half of this year.

Purchase order negotiations with select global mining operators are reportedly underway, with the company entering advanced discussions for its initial commercial deployments. According to company leadership, the first phase is expected to involve approximately eight truck configurations, representing potential revenue of approximately $8 million based on initial deployment scope, with manufacturing targeted to commence mid-2026 following final purchase order execution.

The company’s initial geographic focus includes the U.S., Canada, Australia and select South American markets.