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Armorum shows new 2,000 kVA gen set

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

23 June 2026

Armorum Potentia V 2000 gen set on show at Hillhead Armorum Potentia V 2000 gen set on show at Hillhead (Photo: Power Progress)

Dublin-based Armorum has been the distributor of Liebherr tower cranes in Ireland since 2024.

Now, following on from the introduction of its Potentia V 1000 gen set, the company has made further inroads into the power market with the launch of its Potentia V 2000, which has been shown for the first time at the Hillhead show in Derbyshire, UK.

As the name suggests, the Potentia V 2000 is a 2,000 kVA gen set. Assembled in Ireland, the new entry is intended to fill an apparent gap in the market.

“There’s no gen set on the market which offers this output,” said Patrick Deegan, director at Armorum, speaking with Power Progress at Hillhead. “It’s very versatile, it can power a full work site, including multiple tower cranes, or a series of units be connected to deliver continuous power for a data center.”

Key to the power output are the dual Liebherr D9612 engines. These incorporate such features as a twin-scroll turbo, centrifugal water pump and a closed crankcase ventilation system.

Radiators for the Potentia V 2000 are housed in a dedicated area within the container Radiators for the Potentia V 2000 are housed in a dedicated area within the container (Photo: Power Progress)

Critically, the engines are said to be the only model in the class which have achieved EU Stage 5/Tier 4 final exhaust emissions standards certification. The engines also support use of HVO, which can make operation effectively carbon neutral.

The engines are housed in a 40-foot ISO CSE container that is fully weatherproofed; there are off-loadable and trailer-mounted options. The container has been soundproofed to where it emits less than 75 dBA.

Cooling is via various fan units and two internal radiators, one for oil and the other for air cooling. The fans use blade edges designed to improve airflow and reduce noise.

With the radiators housed in a separate compartment, the engine and alternator subassemblies can be removed through the top of the container unit. The engines have a standard operating service interval of 1,000 hours.

Control of the Potentia V 2000 is manged via a system from Siemens which uses screens from Deep Sea Electronics. There is an option to include a telematics package which supports actions including remote fuel management.

Deegan noted that in addition to assembly being carried out in Ireland, all components used in the new gen set are delivered from around Europe. “This sourcing strategy helps a lot, it means we have a streamlined delivery timeframe with less chance of any interruptions.”

Armorum Power Progress Liebherr gen set power market tower cranes Hillhead Patrick Deegan Armorum Potentia V 2000 gen set Potentia V 2000 Ireland Derbyshire
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