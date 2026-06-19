Ashbrook confirms £18 million order for JCB machines

Plant hire company Ashbrook, located in north-west England, has placed an £18 million order for machines from JCB.

The order is the largest placed by Ashcroft with JCB since the hire company was founded in 1998.

A selection of machines offered by Ashbrook (Photo: JCB)

The order covers about 270 machines, including the company’s first X Series tracked excavators, including the 145XR, 220X and 370X models. Other machines include telescopic handlers, site dumpers and compaction equipment.

Machines will be supplied by dealer Gunn JCB. The deal was arranged through JCB Finance.

James Ashbrook, managing director, started the company offering farm contracting using a machine borrowed from his father. Now, Ashbrook supplies equipment to the construction and agricultural sectors from a fleet numbering more than 3,000 machines.

Ashbrook commented: ““We’ve built an amazing team here over the years who frequently go above and beyond for our customers and who take genuine pride in the quality of our machines.

“We couldn’t have had the success we’ve had without the people who work for us and to repay that commitment it is important to us to buy quality reliable machines from premium suppliers who stand by their word to make sure our staff have the backup they need to deliver top quality hire services to our customers.”