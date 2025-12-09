Responsive Image Banner

Ashok Leyland presents two new engines at EXCON trade show

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

09 December 2025

H4 (left) and P15 engines on Ashok Leyland stand at EXCON H4 (left) and P15 engines on Ashok Leyland stand at EXCON (Photo: Ashok Leyland)

Ashok Leyland, part of the Hinduja Group and a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in India, has introduced its new P15 and H4 engines for off-highway and industrial applications.

The engines are deisgned from the ground up for performance and efficiency. The P15 produces 49 or 55 hp, while the H4 delivers either 55 or 74 hp. Both are CEV Stage 5 emissions compliant.

Both new engines will be produced at Ashok Leyland plants which offer global quality standards, the new models are said to reflect the company’s commitment to innovation.

Mr. M Sathyanandan, head of Power Solutions, said: “Our engineering expertise continues to drive innovation in the industrial engine space. We understand the challenges faced in the construction and industrial sectors. These new engines are versatile, durable, and easy to integrate across various equipment categories. Our aim is simple: to help businesses work smarter and achieve more with solutions they can rely on.”

The P15 is designed for compact machines, such as skid steers, mini compactors, sweepers and forklifts. The lightweight engine has a compact design which returns high performance with reduced fuel consumption. Variants includes a high-speed model for faster operations, or a CNG model for clean operations.

The H4 is intended for heavier use case scenarios, such as backhoe loaders. Features include the capability to work at altitudes up to 5,500 meters.

Both new engines were unveiled at the EXCON trade fair in Bangalore, Karnataka state.

