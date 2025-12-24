Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Atmus exec to speak at CES 2026

KHL Staff

24 December 2025

Rakesh Gangwani, chief strategy officer, Atmus Filtration Technologies Rakesh Gangwani

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc., a global provider of filtration and media solutions, announced that Rakesh Gangwani, the company’s chief strategy officer, will speak at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, held Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas.

Gangwani will present on the panel “Smart, Connected, Profitable: The Future of Manufacturing, presented by EY,” where he will share Atmus’ perspective on how connected solutions are redefining the manufacturing landscape. He’ll discuss how manufacturers can turn products into smart, connected services to drive growth, deepen ties and gain an edge in today’s digital-first economy.

The panel will be held on Jan. 6 from 1 to 1:40 p.m. PST inside the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Level 2, Room 232.

“Manufacturers today have unprecedented opportunities to transform traditional products into intelligent, connected systems,” said Gangwani. “By leveraging today’s technology, they can unlock new revenue streams, deliver personalized customer experiences and build lasting relationships that keep businesses ahead of the curve.”

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. EY connected solutions manufacturing landscape smart, connected services Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 “Smart, Connected, Profitable: The Future of Manufacturing, presented by EY” Rakesh Gangwani Las Vegas Las Vegas Convention Center
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Sungji Hydraulics ventures into electric rotary actuators
Concept model to be demonstrated in ConExpo’s South Hall
Cummins to invest $50M in UK engine facility
Investment is aimed at increasing manufacturing capacity for gen-sets and high-horsepower engines
UK upholds excavator anti-dumping decision after Liugong and Cat complain
UK trade body the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has upheld its final decision to impost anti-dumping duties on some Chinese excavators
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download