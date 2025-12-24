Atmus exec to speak at CES 2026

Rakesh Gangwani

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc., a global provider of filtration and media solutions, announced that Rakesh Gangwani, the company’s chief strategy officer, will speak at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, held Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas.

Gangwani will present on the panel “Smart, Connected, Profitable: The Future of Manufacturing, presented by EY,” where he will share Atmus’ perspective on how connected solutions are redefining the manufacturing landscape. He’ll discuss how manufacturers can turn products into smart, connected services to drive growth, deepen ties and gain an edge in today’s digital-first economy.

The panel will be held on Jan. 6 from 1 to 1:40 p.m. PST inside the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Level 2, Room 232.

“Manufacturers today have unprecedented opportunities to transform traditional products into intelligent, connected systems,” said Gangwani. “By leveraging today’s technology, they can unlock new revenue streams, deliver personalized customer experiences and build lasting relationships that keep businesses ahead of the curve.”