Aurora launches second-gen driverless trucks in U.S.

As of the end of June, the Aurora Driver has completed nearly 440,000 driverless miles. (Photo: Aurora Innovation)

Aurora Innovation, Inc., a specialist in self-driving freight, announced the launch of its second-generation driverless trucks. It plans to deploy the new fleet across its commercial network – which currently encompasses 10 driverless routes throughout the U.S. Sun Belt – to serve additional customers.

Aurora first deployed Class 8 trucks powered by the Aurora Driver, its self-driving system, on public roads last year. As of the end of June 2026, the vehicles have completed nearly 440,000 driverless miles, the company stated.

“Last year’s driverless launch proved our technology could operate safely on public roads. Our new platform now provides the foundation to deliver at scale,” said Chris Urmson, CEO and co-founder of Aurora. “Deploying our second-generation truck allows us to put hundreds of autonomous trucks on the road and ultimately into the hands of more customers.”

The new fleet, based on the International LT Series vehicle, is powered by Aurora’s next-generation hardware, which the company said is more powerful and built to last 1 million miles. Prior to launch, the company closed its Safety Case – an established bar for operations on public roads without a person behind the wheel – for the new truck and hardware.

Roush, a premier product development supplier, is installing redundant systems and integrating the next-generation hardware into the new trucks at a production facility dedicated to Aurora. The companies have also formalized an upfit process, positioning Roush to reach an annual production run-rate of 1,000 Aurora trucks later this year.

“By working with a world-class manufacturing partner like Roush, we can meet our customer demand and continue to make the movement of goods safer and more efficient across the country,” said Urmson.