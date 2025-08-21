Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Averitt places big order for Volvo VNL trucks

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

21 August 2025

Volvo VNL in Averitt livery Volvo VNL in Averitt livery (Photo: Volvo Trucks)

Volvo Trucks has received an order for 264 of its VNL trucks, one of the largest orders to date for the new North American flagship model.

The order came from Averitt Express, a leading freight transport company.

The Volvo VNL 860s will join Averitt’s fleet of more than 4,600 vehicles, more than half of which are Volvo trucks.

In the related material, Volvo stated that the investment reflects a growing trend amongst carriers in North America to speed up fleet upgrades to improve fuel economy, lower operating costs and provide a premium driver experience in order to attract the best talent.

“This order from Averitt Express is a strong vote of confidence in the all-new Volvo VNL and in our long-standing relationship,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America.

He continued: “We are proud that more than half of Averitt’s fleet carries the Volvo badge and we look forward to supporting their drivers with trucks that were designed to change everything about comfort, efficiency, and safety.”

The new VNL is reported to deliver a 10% improvement in fuel efficiency through advanced aerodynamics and powertrain refinements. The truck further features a range of new enhancements intended to support better productivity, safety and sustainability.

Volvo Trucks Averitt Express fuel efficiency safety North American flagship model order for 264 of its VNL trucks fleet upgrades Peter Voorhoeve Volvo VNL Volvo VNL 860 North America
Power Progress Networking Forum

The Tariff Report Everyone Will Want...
Early Access For Attendees.

All Power Progress Networking Forum attendees will recieve early access to the updated digital report by Off-Highway Research, 'The Imapct of U.S. Tarriffs on the Construction Equipment Industry'.

Register your interest
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
New Holland D-Series mini excavators built in-house
E42D and E50D mark the debut of a fully in-house engineered D-Series line
Caterpillar recognizes top-performing suppliers
Recognized in Supplier Excellence, Aftermarket Excellence and Supplier of the Year categories
Ag automation solutions on display at FIRA USA
Annual event returns to California in October
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA