Averitt places big order for Volvo VNL trucks

Volvo VNL in Averitt livery (Photo: Volvo Trucks)

Volvo Trucks has received an order for 264 of its VNL trucks, one of the largest orders to date for the new North American flagship model.

The order came from Averitt Express, a leading freight transport company.

The Volvo VNL 860s will join Averitt’s fleet of more than 4,600 vehicles, more than half of which are Volvo trucks.

In the related material, Volvo stated that the investment reflects a growing trend amongst carriers in North America to speed up fleet upgrades to improve fuel economy, lower operating costs and provide a premium driver experience in order to attract the best talent.

“This order from Averitt Express is a strong vote of confidence in the all-new Volvo VNL and in our long-standing relationship,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America.

He continued: “We are proud that more than half of Averitt’s fleet carries the Volvo badge and we look forward to supporting their drivers with trucks that were designed to change everything about comfort, efficiency, and safety.”

The new VNL is reported to deliver a 10% improvement in fuel efficiency through advanced aerodynamics and powertrain refinements. The truck further features a range of new enhancements intended to support better productivity, safety and sustainability.