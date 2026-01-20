AVL’s GOAS system delivers autonomous operation

Tractor fitted with AVL GOAS equipment (Photo: AVL)

AVL has introduced its Generic Off-Road Automation System (GOAS), a modular powertrain-agnostic platform intended to deliver autonomous operation across almost any vehicle operating in demanding environments.

GOAS combines sensing, planning, control and vehicle-level functionality into a single flexible framework. Unlike automation systems built into a specific vehicle, the GOAS tech can be used across platforms without major structural changes.

Autonomous activities are defined as modular ‘skills’, such as navigating from point to point, or following a predefined path. This approach suits a range of vehicles, from tractors to mining trucks, using a shared ‘autonomy toolkit’ while maintaining unique operational characteristics.

GOAS has already been demonstrated in two applications. The first is an electric prototype tractor equipped with LiDAR, radar, cameras and GPS/IMU systems to showcase autonomous navigation and perception.

There is also a conventional tractor which has been retrofitted with the GOAS equipment to demonstrate how the upgrade can be added to the machine.

Both vehicles have navigated on complex terrain, avoided obstacles and executed tasks autonomously.

Developed in collaboration with ARTO-Robots, GOAS offers a scalable solution for new and existing fleets looking to implement autonomous operations.

The system’s ‘intelligent’ platform supports mission planning, real-time monitoring and complete operation documentation, supporting fleet data management.