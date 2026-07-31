Axiomatic opens U.S. location
31 July 2026
Detroit-area sales office, warehouse for U.S.-based supply, support
Axiomatic Technologies Corp. has expanded into the United States with a new facility located in Farmington Hills, Mich.
As the U.S. sales office and warehouse for the supply of Axiomatic controls and power converters, Axiomatic Technologies Inc. will work closely with the design team at the company’s headquarters location in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, to provide custom solutions for machine automation and power management.
Axiomatic specializes in the design and production of control solutions tailored for diverse applications. Its design engineers are based in Canada and Finland, while its manufacturing operations are located in Canada. Sales offices are in Australia, Canada, Finland and now the U.S.
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