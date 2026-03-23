Bailey debuts Hydro Custom WC Series cylinders

Bailey International, a global supplier of hydraulic components and electronic controls, has launched the Hydro Custom WC Series welded cylinder line. The series, which was previewed in the company’s booth at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, is intended to offer a straightforward yet robust upgrade for agricultural and light construction equipment OEM applications.

Rated at 3,000 psi, the Hydro Custom WC Series is suited for agricultural and light construction equipment. (Photo: Bailey International)

According to Bailey, the next-generation, compact cylinder line combines the durability of a welded cylinder with the serviceability and flexibility of a traditional tie-rod without the added weight of traditional tie-rod designs. Available bores range from 2 to 4 in. and strokes from 4 to 48 in. (standard). The cylinders are rated for 3,000 psi and include SAE 8 ports and an optional base-end port (for 90° use). The company said they offer both power and versatility for lifting, pushing and controlling crucial implements.

The Hydro Custom WC Series incorporates adjustable forged (ductile iron) clevises, threaded rods and durable Hallite seals designed to enhance lifespan and dependability in tough applications. A screw-on gland design simplifies maintenance by enabling quick and easy seal replacement. Each cylinder is also burst pressure tested at 6,000 psi, Bailey noted, and has undergone a 20,000-cycle endurance test to ensure maximum reliability and performance in the field.