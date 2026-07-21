Bailey International to display at iVT Expo USA

Bailey International, a Knoxville, Tenn.-based manufacturer of hydraulic components and electronic control system components, announced it will exhibit at iVT Expo USA 2026, August 19–20 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill.

The company plans to showcase how its hydraulic components, electronic controls and engineering knowledge come together to support smarter, more efficient off-highway equipment. Featured technologies will include hydraulic cylinders, valves, pumps, motors and power units alongside joysticks, displays, sensors and other electronic controls.

Bailey said representatives will be available throughout the show to discuss:

The convergence of hydraulics and electronic controls

Emerging trends in intelligent off-highway equipment

System integration challenges facing OEMs

Applications across construction, agriculture, forestry, material handling and transportation.

In addition, Darren Lockyer, Bailey’s vice president of Electronics, will present “From Components to Intelligence: The Evolution of Off-Highway Vehicles” during the NFPA Advanced Hydraulics Conference on Wednesday, August 19. His presentation will explore how electrification, connectivity and intelligent controls are changing the way off-highway machines are designed and operated.