Bailey International uses ConExpo as product launchpad

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

06 February 2026

Bailey International, a manufacturer of mobile hydraulic and electronic control solutions, will use ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, taking place on March 3-7 in Las Vegas, Nev., as the launchpad for its newest product innovations. Its booth (S84212) will include an interactive display of integrated technologies designed specifically for the construction, mining, and work truck industries.

At the forefront of this year’s showing is the debut of a proprietary new cylinder line, which the company said is engineered to provide the rugged durability of a welded cylinder and the versatile serviceability of a tie-rod. Bailey will also highlight its expanded portfolio for the work truck market serving critical sectors such as mining and construction.

The booth design itself reflects a strategic shift towards holistic system integration, said Bailey, featuring an interactive simulator where visitors can experience the company’s hydraulic and electronic solutions working in tandem.

“ConExpo/Con-Agg provides the perfect platform to connect with our partners and demonstrate the tangible value of our engineering prowess,” said Brianna Henderson, senior marketing manager at Bailey. “Our presence this year is about more than just individual components; it’s about showcasing how our integrated hydraulic and electronic solutions drive efficiency and reliability in real-world applications.”

