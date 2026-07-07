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Ballard to acquire GeoPura

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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

07 July 2026

Ballard Power Systems Inc., a global provider of hydrogen fuel cell technology, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire GeoPura Limited, a hydrogen-based power solutions provider. The total transaction enterprise value, including assumption of GeoPura net debt and excluding contingent consideration, is £301.1 million (~US$400 million); the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Founded in the UK in 2019, GeoPura develops, leases and sells Hydrogen Power Units (HPUs) and hydrogen fuel supplied through three production sites, including a 50% ownership interest in UK-based HyMarnham Power. Its combined offerings are said to offer a grid-independent power solution with high reliability, instant-on responsiveness, low noise and zero emissions across a variety of end markets.

Ballard Power Systems will acquire GeoPura Limited, a hydrogen-based power solutions provider. (Photo: Ballard Power Systems)

The transaction builds on a longstanding Ballard-GeoPura technology partnership. According to Andrew Cunningham, founder and CEO of GeoPura, “When your work powers film and live television, hospitals, defense, essential infrastructure and construction with reliable off-grid and grid-support systems, your engine supplier is central to your success. For GeoPura, Ballard has stood head and shoulders above the rest. They are the only partner able to deliver the fuel cell capabilities we need, backed by the deep engineering expertise required to ensure unbeatable product quality from kilowatt to megawatt.”

The combination of Ballard’s fuel cell technology with GeoPura’s integrated hydrogen production, logistics and stationary power capabilities will establish Ballard as a vertically integrated and capitally efficient energy-as-a-service (EaaS) provider, the company stated, with end-to-end capabilities spanning hydrogen production, distribution, logistics, refueling, fuel cells and high-performance stationary power solutions.

“This is a truly transformative acquisition that establishes Ballard as a leading, fully integrated hydrogen ecosystem provider and positions us to capitalize on the accelerating global energy transition and increasing demand for energy resilience,” said Marty Neese, CEO, Ballard. “By combining Ballard’s world-class fuel cell technology with GeoPura’s energy-as-a-service business model, we create a company well-positioned to serve end markets demanding secure, reliable, low noise and emissions-free power for their mission-critical applications.”

Ballard Power Systems Inc. GeoPura Limited HyMarnham Power hydrogen fuel cell technology hydrogen-based power solutions Hydrogen Power Units Andrew Cunningham Marty Neese UK
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