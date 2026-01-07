Bergen ships first engines for U.S. AI power plant

The installation will utilize a total of 36 x 11.2-MW Bergen medium-speed gas engines with Piller SHIELDx dynamic power stabilization modules. (Photo: Bergen Engines)

Bergen Engines, a Norwegian producer of medium-speed liquid- and gas-fueled engines and gen-sets, has shipped the first of four B36:45V20 gas engines, each producing 11.2 MW of behind-the-meter (BTM) power, for the company’s first artificial intelligence (AI) data center BTM power project in the United States.

Bergen announced in late November 2025 that it had secured the contract to supply the 400-MW power plant. Located on the U.S. East Coast and operating fully off grid in true islanded mode, the facility will be the first medium-speed reciprocating engine power plant in North America designed for AI-driven workloads.

The first four Bergen B36:45V20 engines were loaded for shipment to the USA in December 2025. (Photo: Bergen Engines)

The installation will utilize a total of 36 of the 11.2-MW Bergen medium-speed, lean-burn gas engines, each paired with Marelli Motori high-density alternators on site. The first four engines are scheduled to come into service in April, together with Piller SHIELDx dynamic power stabilization modules.

Using a combination of mechanical inertia and bi-directional active power modules, SHIELDX will manage both large sudden load steps and the rapid, frequent transients characteristic of AI workloads. By absorbing these fluctuations, Bergen said the solution will reduce the ramp-rate demand placed on the engines, improve fuel efficiency, lower operational stress and optimize maintenance cycles.

Further deliveries will be made progressively throughout 2026. All 36 Bergen-Marelli generator sets and SHIELDX modules are to be delivered by year end, with up to 400 MW of gross BTM power coming on stream Q1 2027.

“This is an historic moment,” said Jon Erik Røv, managing director, Bergen Engines. “The race to power AI is on and Bergen Engines is very much part of that. With over $1 billion of orders received in December alone, powering AI has become a major focus as we ramp up to meet this unprecedented demand in 2026.”