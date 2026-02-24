Responsive Image Banner

BKT Europe appoints new head of OEM Europe

24 February 2026

BKT, a global manufacturer in the off-highway tire industry, has appointed Henrik de Koning as head, OEM Europe & Key Account at BKT Europe. He will report to Lucia Salmaso, managing director of BKT Europe.

Henrik de Koning has been named head of OEM Europe, BKT Europe Henrik de Koning

With over 25 years of experience in the off-highway tire industry at major companies in the sector and a deep knowledge of the agricultural segment, de Koning is joining BKT to drive the group’s expansion in the European Original Equipment (OE) channel. In this role, the company said de Koning will leverage the company’s extensive product portfolio across agricultural and OTR tires, raising awareness about the state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, supported by a global network of dealers and distribution partners.

“I am delighted to be joining BKT at this exciting stage of its journey. I am truly impressed by the path BKT has taken so far and honored by the opportunity to contribute to its Growth Vision 2030,” de Koning stated. “Together with the experienced BKT team and our trusted partners, I look forward to further strengthening, consolidating and expanding our presence in key European markets, as well as paving the way for new business opportunities.”

