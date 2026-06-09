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BKT’s new off-highway tires on show in Cologne

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

09 June 2026

Multinational tire manufacturer Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT) is showing its latest solutions for off-highway applications at The Tire Cologne 2026, described as the B2B platform and benchmark for the international tire and wheel industry, taking place June 9-11 in Cologne, Germany.

BKT EARTHMAX SR 30 M On display is the BKT EARTHMAX SR 30 M for medium-sized wheel loaders. (Photo: BKT)

In the exhibition area, which spans nearly 400 sq. m., the spotlight will be on BKT’s EARTHMAX SR 30 M. The new tire is suited for loading, unloading and transport operations involving medium-sized loaders employed in industrial and construction sites, combining fuel efficiency and driving comfort without compromising on traction, the company stated. It incorporates an enhanced tread design, which BKT said ensures optimal performance on any surface, and from reduced rolling resistance.

Also highlighted are the SKID MAX SR 720 and MAGLIFT PLUS tires, as well as the RIDEMAX FROST, which features a special cold-resistant compound and a specifically developed tread that reduces the risk of skidding on ice in extreme winter conditions. In addition, visitors will find the AGRIMAX V-FLECTO and AGRIMAX PROCROP agricultural tires, the PORTMAX PM 93 PLUS for straddle carriers in port container handling operations, and the FORESTMAX tire for forestry applications.

“We wanted to take to The Tire Cologne our flagship products for agriculture as well as for the other industries where BKT is known for its reliability and its high-quality products. Each of these solutions has been designed and developed to precisely meet the specific needs of every application having different complexities and operational requirements,” stated Lucia Salmaso, managing director, BKT Europe. “By taking part in this event, BKT reaffirms its commitment to developing increasingly high-performance tires that are versatile and tailored to operators’ needs, while also consolidating our international presence and direct dialog with partners and customers worldwide.”

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. BKT BKT Europe off-highway tires off-highway applications tire The Tire Cologne 2026 Lucia Salmaso BKT EARTHMAX SR 30 M SKID MAX SR 720 Cologne Germany
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