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Bluelight autonomy expands to Volvo ADT, Cat rollers

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

10 March 2026

Bluelight Autopilot is compatible with Volvo G-Series ADTs and Caterpillar GC compactors. (Photo: Bluelight Machines)

Bluelight Machines, a developer of retrofit autonomous systems, announced at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 the expanded compatibility of its Autopilot autonomy platform to include Volvo G-Series articulated dump trucks and Caterpillar GC compactors.

Autopilot is currently deployed on Caterpillar Next Gen articulated trucks, including 730, 740 GC and 745 models. With the addition of Volvo G-Series compatibility, including the A40G, Bluelight said contractors operating mixed fleets can now deploy autonomy across the majority of their haul trucks.

Existing Autopilot kits in the field or held with dealers are fully compatible with G-Series models. Enabling compatibility requires a Volvo-specific wire harness and an over-the-air firmware update; no new autonomy hardware is required.

Compatibility with the Caterpillar GC compactor lineup includes the popular CS11GC. Open ROPS GC rollers can be retrofitted with Autopilot in approximately three hours, consistent with Bluelight’s standard three- to six-hour installation time across supported machines.

Existing autonomy kits can be transferred from one machine to another the same day, requiring only a model-specific harness and minimal hardware changes, with no operational downtime beyond the installation itself, Bluelight stated.

Bluelight’s 23 dealers across North America, South America, Asia and Australia are equipped to install and support Volvo G-Series ADTs, Caterpillar GC rollers, Caterpillar Next Gen articulated trucks and supported compactor platforms.

Bluelight Machines Volvo Caterpillar autonomy retrofit autonomous systems autonomy platform ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 Autopilot Volvo G-Series ADTs North America South America
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